PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The United States Department of Justice announced on Friday morning that a Chandler woman was arrested for attempting to provide material to al Qaeda.
On Wednesday, 35-year-old Jill Marie Jones was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after she was allegedly in communication with two undercover FBI agents. She believed one of them was a member of al Qaeda.
According to the DOJ, Jones agreed to send money to purchase scopes for rifles that would be used to kill American soldiers. In May 2020, Jones gave the purported al Qaeda member a $500 gift card.
Criminal complaint paperwork indicates she thought of helping al Qaeda from Arizona for an operation against American soldiers. “I had at one time thought of acting here, I have base near me. But my power is limited here. My resources and it’s reach.”
Jones purchased tickets to Afghanistan to join al Qaeda. Due to airport closures she planned to fly to Turkey and then travel to Syria to begin her travel to join the terrorist organization.
FBI agents arrested Jones after she checked in for her flight at Sky Harbor to Los Angeles before traveling overseas.