PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Chandler woman accused of trying to help Al Qaeda was supposed to appear in court today, but that appearance has been continued until next week. Jill Marie Jones, 35, is now scheduled to appear on Monday, Aug. 3.
Jones was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday, July 22, after allegedly being in communication with two undercover FBI agents, one of whom she believed to be a member of al Qaeda.
According to the criminal complaint filed in court, Jones agreed to send money to purchase scopes for rifles that would be used to kill American soldiers. In May 2020, Jones gave the purported al Qaeda member a $500 prepaid Visa card, prosecutors say.
“In addition, Jones discussed her intention and plants to travel overseas to join and support terrorist and terrorist organizations,” the criminal complaint reads. The court documents detail communications between Jones and the undercover agent, including a statement from a conversation via a cloud-based social media service in which Jones said “supporting AQ against the oppressors would be an honour.”
In a later conversation, Jones said, “I had at one time thought of acting here, I have a base near me. But my power is limited here,” according to court documents. Investigators said she sent the $500 gift card a few days later, saying “may it help them be victorious.”