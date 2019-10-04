CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Chandler that left the suspect's father dead and his mother and sister wounded.
The adult son, who has been identified as Victor Morales, remains at large, according to Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.
Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call hangup at a home near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.
Morales' father was found shot to death inside the home, McClimans said.
Morales' mother and sister were both transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known.
But Morales was nowhere to be found.
Police began scouring the area by air and by ground, and set up a perimeter in the neighborhood.
In a tweet, police warned people to "stay inside and out of area if possible."
So far Morales has eluded capture.
He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5'10" and wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be armed.
Stay with azfamily.com and refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.
@ChandlerPolice are looking for a suspect in a shooting in the area of Arizona and Galveston. Search is active. Stay inside and out of area if possible.— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 5, 2019
@ChandlerPolice are working an active incident in the area of Arizona Ave and Galveston. We are searching for a suspect. Please stay clear of the area if possible.— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 5, 2019