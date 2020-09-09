CHANDLER (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chandler teen is a semi-finalist in a science contest, and a win could lead to some serious cash... for her AND her school.
The contest winner will take home $400,000 in cash and prizes. The winning prize not only helps the entrant but his or her community as well. "It is divided into scholarship for university as well as a prize lab. This lab will get awarded to the winner's school. The teacher the student nominates get a $55,000 cash prize," said Abbie Jin, a senior at Hamilton High.
Since some of the money would go to a lab of the winning school, Jin said the prize would help students at Hamilton high. "It would just be a really big benefit to Hamilton students if I won this challenge. Not only would it be a huge asset to science department, but a good motivator to get more students at Hamilton into the STEM fields and take part in something they've never tried before," Jin said.
Jin spent around 100 hours creating a video on RNA vaccines, which could be key in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. Out of thousands of entries, Jin is one of 30 finalists.
The next stage of the contest is getting the public to vote on the videos. Whichever video has the most votes gets moved to the final round. Click HERE to vote for Jin's video.
Jin hopes to study medicine and business in college.