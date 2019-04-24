CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The latest device to prevent hot car deaths was created by a 14-year-old boy from Chandler.
Kristopher Luo is a long way from having kids.
Yet the middle schooler’s invention could eventually save the lives of his very grandchildren.
[WATCH: Chandler teen's invention could prevent hot car deaths]
"You can't really resolve the issue of the car being hot, so you have to resolve the issue of the parent forgetting their baby," he said.
His invention is called the Smart Baby Car Seat. It's a child car seat with sensors, a miniature computer and a Bluetooth device attached.
When a baby is strapped into the device, an alert is sent to the participant’s phone.
Bluetooth then keeps track of that person’s distance.
Should they walk 20 yards away, an alarm will sound on their phone.
“They'll know that they left the baby in the car, and they'll go back for it," Kristopher told Arizona’s Family.
All of it was developed by the kid who cannot even drive yet.
It's not going unnoticed, either. Kristopher recently placed first in the state science fair.
"From that point on, I was just thinking of creating a product, and saving lives,” he said.
According to Kristopher, his ultimate goal is to get a patent, which will take a few years.
