CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Sunset Library plans to fully reopen in mid-February after an explosion nearby caused structural damage last August. "The building felt like it actually lifted up and was slammed back down," said Sue Van Horne, the administrative librarian. "The staff had gone outside and said the building next door exploded so we were working to get everyone out of the building."
On Aug. 26, just before 9:30 a.m., there was an explosion at Platinum Printing, which is right next door to the library. Three men were badly burned and are still recovering from the incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded that a natural gas leak caused the explosion.
Van Horne said as she was calling 911, she still didn't know the magnitude of the situation. There were about 40 people inside the library at the time and they could see some of the damage to their own building right away. "A water main broke in the back and was pouring out of the ceiling and across some stacks of books and the floor. It was a pretty substantial leak that ended up going out the back and out our back door," explained Van Horne. "We did have ceiling tiles coming out of the ceiling. It was knocking out grates and knocking lights out of the ceiling. The lights that were over the stacks were hanging lights and that all got damaged and were hanging precariously. The back staff area, which is closest to the building, took the biggest hit so there were quite a few things coming out of the ceiling."
Video of the explosion shows debris flying in the air. "Those are like full sheets of plywood that were going up in the area and it rained on our cars, it rained on the roof of our building. There was plywood hanging in the trees outside of the building," Van Horne recalled.
Since September, the Chandler Sunset Library has only been partially open. "Public can come in and pick up their holds in the lobby. We go and retrieve them around the workers," Van Horne said.
There is no estimate yet on how much the damage to the library costs because the final repairs are still being made. The three men who were injured in the explosion have since been released from the hospital and are in physical therapy. An attorney representing the victims says they are still planning on filing litigation against Southwest Gas.