FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County Sheriff's Office is searching for a snowboarder who went missing from Snowbowl Ski Resort on Saturday.
According to CCSO, 57-year-old Vsevolod Mikhailovich Predtechenskiy was last seen by family members in Chandler on Saturday morning. He had left that morning to go to Snowbowl Ski Resort north of Flagstaff. His family told CCSO that he Skyped them from Snowbowl at around 10 a.m. Saturday. He has not been heard from since.
Predtechenskiy is described as a white man about 6 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. His snowboard is light green/yellow in color and looks wooden. He drives a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 that was found in Lot 1 at the resort. CCSO said Predtechenskiy has been known to go a little off the trail while snowboarding but is not too adventurous. His family says he knows the area well and goes to Snowbowl often.
Anyone with information is asked to call Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.