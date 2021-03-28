FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County Sheriff's Office said a Chandler snowboarder missing from Snowbowl Ski Resort was found dead Sunday.
According to CCSO, 57-year-old Vsevolod Mikhailovich Predtechenskiy was last seen by family members in Chandler on Saturday morning. He had left that morning to go to Snowbowl Ski Resort north of Flagstaff. His family told CCSO that he Skyped them from Snowbowl at around 10 a.m. Saturday. He had not been heard from since. CCSO said he was found deceased Sunday morning.
Predtechenskiy's vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 was found in Lot 1 at the resort. CCSO said Predtechenskiy had been known to go a little off the trail while snowboarding but is not too adventurous. His family says he knows the area well and goes to Snowbowl often.
CCSO said his death is under investigation. No other details were released.