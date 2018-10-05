PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A single mother of two was struggling to make ends meet when storms dealt her a devastating blow. Summer storms ripped the roof off Rachel's home, exposing the interior to water damage and expensive repair bills beyond her means.
3TV's Olivia Fierro posed as a shopper at the young mother's place of work, Buddy Stubbs Harley-Davidson.
"Are you finding everything OK?" Rachel asked, approaching Fierro.
"My husband used to ride, and I thought it would be cute if he and my son dressed in Harley stuff for Halloween," said Fierro.
"Oh, they're going to be bikers?" said Rachel.
"Right," said Fierro.
"I have a 3-year-old son and he's obsessed with bikes, too, right now," said Rachel.
"Is that your only kid?" asked Fierro.
"I have a 5-year-old daughter," said Rachel.
"What's the price on this?" asked Fierro, holding up a small biker jacket. "Do you know?"
Rachel pulled the price tag from inside the sleeve, revealing an Arizona's Family Surprise Squad sticker.
"Someone put a sticker-" Rachel said looking for the price covered by the sticker.
"What's that sticker?" said Fierro.
"What's this?" Rachel asked suspiciously.
"What's that sticker?" repeated Fierro, as a microphone was handed to her.
"Oh, my god!" said Rachel.
"Oh, my goodness! The price is the Surprise Squad?" said Fierro. "Rachel, what the heck is happening right now?"
"I have no idea," laughed Rachel.
"This is the best customer service I have ever had and all of a sudden, what do you know," said Fierro. "My shopping excursion is over because Rachel, we're here for you!"
"What?" squealed Rachel.
"My name is Olivia and I'm here from Arizona's Family Surprise Squad," said Fierro. "You've been a single mom since?"
"Since May of 2015," said Rachel. "My fiancé was hit by a drunk driver on his motorcycle. I was pregnant with our second kid."
"I'm sorry to hear that," said Fierro.
"Thank you," said Rachel. "His first job after graduating from MMI was at this dealership."
"Rachel, look at all these people who are surrounding you," said Fierro of the large crowd of onlookers.
"Hi, Mom," said Rachel when she spotted her mother in the group.
"Her whole life changed in an instant," said Rachel's mother Sandra. "She was expecting their second child when Logan passed. So, she went through the whole pregnancy alone. She's had some issues lately with her house that I wasn't really able to financially help her with so that is why I wrote in to the Surprise Squad."
"We have somebody to introduce you to," said Fierro.
"My name is Eric," said Eric Perry, COO of Azul Roofing Solutions. "I'm with a group called the Young Professionals. We are with the Arizona Roofing Contractors Association. We heard your story. We read your nomination. And I reached out to the other young professionals in the roofing industry and collectively, between several roofing contractors, manufacturers and distributors, we have accumulated all the labor and materials necessary to completely replace your roof at no cost to you whatsoever."
"Thank you so much," said Rachel sobbing. "I have been so stressed out about it every day."
"Why is this so needed?" said Fierro.
"A gust of wind decided to take a huge chunk of my roof out," said Rachel. "There's a huge hole underneath my roof right now. The water started seeping through my son's bedroom wall."
Rachel's kids ran to their mother, hugging her.
"This must be Levi and Addison," said Fierro. "Arizona's Family and Valley Toyota Dealers, we have just a little gift for you."
"Oh, my god," said Rachel after she opened the box handed to her.
"What's in there?" said Fierro.
"Two months of daycare," said Rachel holding up the box. "This is the most expensive thing. I pay for three daycares! Thank you, guys, so much. I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful."
Thank you to the following companies for helping with this surprise:
Buddy Stubbs Harley-Davidson, Azul Roofing Solutions, Lifetime Roof Systems, Tecta America, Star Roofing, Eagleview Technologies, Tamko Building Products, Elite Roofing Supply, Chemlink, Kennedy Skylights, Lomanco Vents, Sierra Waste, Wrecorp, Carpets of Arizona, Sky Cam AZ and Eagle Roofing Products.
Arizona's Family Surprise Squad is sponsored by your Valley Toyota Dealers.
