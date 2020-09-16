CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police hope the public can help them solve a shooting last month that left a mother dead and her son injured. On Aug. 27 at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to a neighborhood near Chandler Boulevard and Rural Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found 47-year-old Danita Hunter dead, and her 22-year-old son, Javien Hunter, with critical injuries.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a young man believed to be between 5'9" and 6 feet tall. His race is unknown at this time, and police say he speaks English with no apparent accent. The suspect vehicle is a silver 2014 or 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.
Tips, anonymous or otherwise, regarding the suspect vehicle or suspect can be reported to the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. You can also call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.