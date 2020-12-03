CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who sprayed an officer with a substance in Chandler Thursday morning.
According to Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans, an officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop near Gilbert and Riggs roads. When the officer walked up to the car, one of the people inside the car sprayed a substance similar to pepper spray in the officer's face. The suspects then took off.
The officer was treated by Chandler fire crews on scene. McClimans says the officer is still being evaluated but is okay.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door Honda with paint damage to the front hood. No license plate for the Honda has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.