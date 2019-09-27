Missing Eron Stewart

Eron Stewart, 23, went missing on Friday Sept. 27. Police say she has autism and operates at the level of a 12-year-old child. 

 (Source: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler Police is asking for the public's help in finding a woman with autism who went missing Friday morning. 

Seth Tyler, spokesman for Chandler Police, said 23-year-old Eron Stewart left her house, near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights Road, on foot at about 5 a.m. 

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue/teal/purple sheep pajamas and black socks. 

Tyler said she has autism and operates on the age level of a 12-year-old child. 

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you