CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler Police is asking for the public's help in finding a woman with autism who went missing Friday morning.
Seth Tyler, spokesman for Chandler Police, said 23-year-old Eron Stewart left her house, near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights Road, on foot at about 5 a.m.
She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue/teal/purple sheep pajamas and black socks.
Tyler said she has autism and operates on the age level of a 12-year-old child.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 911.
