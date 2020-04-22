Missing Chandler kids

Police are searching for Nya Robinson, 8, Stachia Robinson, 6 (left) and Stephen Robinson, 2 (top) who were taken by their father, Stephen Charles Robinson, 36 (bottom) Tuesday night.

 (Source: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are asking the public's help in finding three children who were taken by their father who threatened to kill them.

According to Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department, the children were reported missing after their father, 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson took the three kids at about 11:30 p.m. The children are  8-year-old Nya Robinson, 6-year-old Stachia Robinson, and 2-year-old Stephan Robinson.

Police say Robinson threatened to kill the children and himself and he is considered an immediate and credible threat to kids. The four are believed to be in Robinson's 2013 Gray Nissan Pathfinder SUV with Arizona license plate CHT5393. An Amber Alert has been issued for the children. 

Stephan Charles Robinson

Police say 36-year-old Stephan Charles Robinson is an immediate threat to his three children.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you