CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police are hoping the public can help them track down a bank robber.
[WATCH: Surveillance video captures a good shot of suspected bank robber on camera]
The robbery happened Tuesday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m. at the Arizona Bank and Trust near Kyrene and Frye roads.
Police say when the suspect entered the bank branch, he walked up to the teller, demanded money, and showed a gun.
After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect walked out of the bank and took off in a white pickup truck.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 30 to 40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10", and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark hat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
someone needs to update the cross streets. this is not at kyrene and frye, but just west of 101/price, south of chandler mall, and frye.
