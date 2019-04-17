CHANDLER (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of committing armed robberies at two grocery stores.
The first robbery happened Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 7 a.m., at the Safeway store located at Alma School and Chandler Heights roads.
Police say the suspect forced a cashier at the customer service desk to give him an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
Police say he then directed a second cashier to the cash office and obtained additional money.
Two weeks later, on March 29, at around 6:30 a.m., the same suspect robbed the Albertson’s grocery store located at Ray Road and McClintock Drive. That's nearly 9 miles for the first robbery.
During this incident, the suspect was able to collect money from multiple registers.
And there could be a possible third case, this time in Phoenix. Phoenix police say they are investigating a another grocery store robbery with a similar suspect description and similar MO.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his late 20s, with very short hair, a mustache, and goatee. He is around 5 fee, 6 inches tall, with a thin build. During the robbery, the suspect used a very soft, low-toned voice.
Investigators now are asking for your help identifying the suspect.
If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of this suspect.
For more information, please contact Chandler police Detective Seth Tyler at 480-782-4105.
