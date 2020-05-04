CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police are hoping the public can help them track down a man wanted in a sexual assault. Police released a suspect sketch on Monday.
Police say on Saturday, May 2, at around 4 p.m., a man sexually assaulted a woman at an apartment near McQueen and Germann roads. The suspect, described as possibly Hispanic or a dark-skinned Caucasian male, is approximately 6 feet tall with a husky build. He has brown, wavy hair and brown eyes with long eyelashes. His eyebrows may be "well-groomed."
He was last seen wearing a black face mask, typical of the type worn during the current COVID-19 outbreak. He also wore what appeared to be some type of work uniform: A dark, tan-colored long-sleeved zip-up coat with a collar and matching pants.
If you recognize the man, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.