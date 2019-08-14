CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – New details about the arrest of Arizona Cardinals' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ron Minegar came to light Wednesday when the Chandler Police Department released its report and body-camera video.
Arizona's Family is in the processing of getting that video.
Mingear was pulled over at about 11:30 the night of Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Arizona Cardinals EVP, COO Ron Minegar arrested for DUI in Chandler]
According to the police report, a witness reported a "2009 Chevrolet speeding, failing to drive within one lane of traffic and driving within the bicycle lane." That witness also told police he also saw the Chevy almost hit a motorcyclist and a curb.
When an officer stopped the Chevy Tahoe at Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue, they identified the driver as Minegar. That officer said Minegar "dropped his wallet when asked for identification" and admitted to drinking before driving.
Officer Zackary Bansner, who wrote part the report obtained by Arizona's Family, administered a field sobriety test, which is comprised of three parts.
"Ronald advised me he had three Tito's Vodka drinks at Sidelines Bar in Chandler," Bansner said in his report.
The first part of the standard field sobriety test is the horizontal gaze test.
"It should be noted that Ronald had to be instructed multiple times not to moves his head and follow the stimulus with his eyes only," Bansner wrote. "Ronald also lost his balance and stumbled forward while attempted to follow the stimulus."
Minegar also failed the walk-and-turn and the one-leg stand tests, according to Bansner.
"It should be noted that Ronald was unable to stand in the starting position without stumbling to the side," he wrote of the walk-and-turn test, explaining that both it and the one-leg stand test were "terminated for the safety of Ronald."
Bansner said Minegar refused to take a breath test. In Arizona, if you decline to take a breath test, your driver's license is automatically suspended for 15 days from the date of the arrest. That can be challenged by requesting a hearing in writing.
After refusing the breath test, Minegar handcuffed, taken in and had blood drawn. The blood alcohol content (BAC) results were not immediately available.
Minegar was eventually cited and released.
(2) comments
Filthy drunk . Sucio borracho. [censored]
10 year old Tahoe for a COO? Clearly business is NOT good.
