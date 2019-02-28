CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police had to force their way into a home to check on a toddler who was suffering from a potentially life-threatening fever.
Police said the incident started on Feb. 25, when parents Sarah Beck and Brooks Bryce brought their 2-year-old boy to the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, because the child was suffering from a fever.
At the clinic, the doctor advised the child's mother that the boy had a high fever and urged her to to take the boy to the ER "as soon as possible," according to the police report.
But police said Beck failed to bring the boy to the hospital, and instead, just took him home.
Beck reportedly called a doctor at the clinic where they had been seen, and reported that the boy "no longer had a fever and was not going to the hospital," stated the police report. The report went on to say that Beck also told the doctor she didn't take the child to the hospital because "she was worried that she would get in trouble by DCS (Department of Child Safety)."
Several hours later, when the doctor at the clinic heard the child had never been taken to the hospital at all, she contacted DCS.
Chandler officers went to the family's home to check the child's welfare, but no one answered the door, even though police could hear "someone coughing inside one of the bedrooms," according to the police report.
After several failed attempts to get someone to open the door, police called the boy's father.
Police said Brooks Bryce answered the phone, but told police that his son's fever had broken and "he was fine." According to the police report, Bryce was "argumentative and refused to exit the residence to talk with officers or DCS investigators."
When those inside the house continued to refuse to open the door, police said "the decision was made to force entry of the home for DCS in order to take custody of the child."
According to the police report, they made the decision to go inside the home because:
-"there was a present danger [to the child] that required immediate medical attention"
-"Brooks and Sarah refused to come outside and refused to let DCS check on the welfare of [the child]."
-"There was a court order signed by the judge giving DCS temporary custody of [the child] in order to get him medical treatment."
So, police forced open the door. According to the police statement: "The front door was breached and the family members were called out of the residence."
Inside the residence, two additional children (aged four and six) were located, and police say they were also suffering "similar symptoms to include vomiting." DCS also took temporary custody of the two additional children.
Two of the children were transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the third was transported by DCS. The two-year-old was later admitted to the hospital, according to police.
Inside the home, police said conditions were so cluttered and messy in the children's rooms that it was "difficult to walk in the rooms." One officer wrote in the police report, "There was clutter everywhere. The house was filled with items everywhere I looked."
The officer also said there were stains in the children's bedrooms and that children had told police they had vomited several times in their beds.
Police also said that inside the parents' room, "a shotgun was lying next to the bed, against the wall, and was not locked or secured."
No charges were filed at the time. But police said detectives will follow up to determine if there are any criminal charges to pursue against the parents.
