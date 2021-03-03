CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler Police Department released a new unedited body-cam video on Wednesday of a teen who was shot twice in the back by a police officer in January. The boy died three weeks later. The full video comes as the police finished their investigation into the incident.

In late January investigators released what is called a critical incident report where a police commander narrated a 3-minute edited body-cam video, but this new video is about five minutes long with no interruptions.

The video shows Officer Chase Bebak-Miller following 17-year-old Anthony Bernal Cano, who was on his bicycle, near Gazelle Meadows Park on Jan. 2. Officer Bebak-Miller tries to get Cano to stop but he ditched his bicycle and runs toward the park. The officer runs after him.

Officer Bebak-Miller sees Cano have a gun and yells, "Drop it! Get on the ground!" The officer then shoots Cano once in the back right after the teen threw his gun several yards away. A couple of seconds later while Cano is on the ground, Officer Bebak-Miller shoots him in the back again.

The new video then shows the officer shouting, "Hands out!" while Cano is face down on the ground. It also shows the gun yards away from Cano on the pavement.

"Hey, put your hands behind your back!" Officer Bebak-Miller shouts as Cano can barely move after being shot twice.

The video then shows Cano slowly moving his hands from the top of his head to down by his side.

"Hands behind your back!" shouts Officer Bebak-Miller.

"I can't," Cano replies.

"You better get them up there," Officer Bebak-Miller responds.

The officer then radios in that Cano has been shot twice in the back.

"Hands behind your back!" Officer Bebak-Miller shouts again.

"I'm sorry, sir, I can't," Cano says.

Cano slowly but eventually gets his hands behind his back.

"Keep them there," the officer says. "I want to help you, OK! I want to help you!"

"OK," Cano says. "I can't breathe."

A few seconds go by.

"Handcuff me, hurry," said Cano.

A second officer arrives and handcuffs Cano.

The pair then start treating Cano. The teen can be heard crying out in pain.

"I just wanted to throw the gun away," Cano says.

"Well, I thought you were pulling it on me, man," responds Officer Bebak-Miller.

"No, no, no," said Cano.

"It was (explective) stupid," says the officer.

"I tried throwing it so I wouldn't get shot," Cano says.

Other officers arrive and cut his jacket.

"I can't feel my legs," says Cano.

"Keep talking to us, OK?" says Officer Bebak-Miller.

The other officers get the boy's name as they continue to work on him. Officer Bebak-Miller then gets up and turns off his body-camera.

Cano died three weeks later. The officer was not hurt. Officer Bebak-Miller went after Cano because he didn't have a headlight on his bicycle.

Officer Bebak-Miller has been with the department for five years. He's been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, which is standard procedure.

Hours after the shooting, Chandler police released a photo from the body-cam video that shows the teen holding the gun with the officer holding his gun. The still-frame is right before Cano tosses the gun and is shot. Police also released a photo of the gun on the ground, with its extended magazine.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, police published its critical incident report, which had edited body-camera video that didn't show the conversation between the officer and Cano, and didn't show where the gun ended up. Chandler police also said on Wednesday it completed its investigation into Jan. 2's officer-involved shooting and forwarded it to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) for prosecutors to look over, which is a standard move. Once MCAO reviews it, the Chandler Police Use of Force Review Board will do its own review of what happened. Then the Citizens' Review Panel for Review of Complaints and Use of Force will inspect the facts.

New graphic Chandler police video shows officer shooting armed teen in the back It appears Cano has the gun in his hand when the first shot was fired, but it's unclear what he was doing with it.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021.

Also on Wednesday, the Chandler Police Department announced it created an officer-involved shooting dashboard on its website. It has a list of all the officer-involved shootings in Chandler (there has only been one so far) and video plus media releases connected to those shootings.