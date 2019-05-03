CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A Chandler police officer has been involved in a crash.
The crash happened at Arizona Avenue and Ray Road around 8 a.m. on Friday.
Chandler police said three vehicles were involved in the crash. The police officer was conscious after the crash and was able to talk to the dispatch center about the incident.
The officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
The other drivers sustained minor injuries.
Video from the news helicopter showed a Chandler police SUV and two other SUVs involved in the crash on Arizona Avenue.
