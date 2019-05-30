PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Twenty-two years to the day of Luis Andrea Parra’s death, a Chandler Police Detective and the United States Marshals Service (USMS) have arrested the suspected shooter.
The 15-year-old-boy died on May 17, 1997, after he was shot in the area of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. The suspected shooter, 21-year-old Venancio Cortez Miramontes, fled the scene.
A nationwide warrant was issued for Miramontes’ arrest. Early this year, a Chandler Police Detective assigned to the USMS task force was tipped off about Miramontes’ possible whereabouts in Fauquier County, Virginia.
Miramontes is detained in Fauquier County Jail for the 1997 arrest warrant. When he is returned to Arizona he will be booked into the Maricopa county jail for one count of Manslaughter.
(1) comment
Ok,hosay [scared]
