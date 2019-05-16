CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police have made an arrest in a 1997 sexual assault cold case.
In Sept. 1997, a 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at Hoopes Park, near Alma School and Elliot roads.
Ten days later, an 18-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man inside her home near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.
Chandler police said physical evidence was gathered from both crime scenes, including DNA.
Five years later, the Chandler Police Department learned DNA profiles matched the same person in both cases.
In April 2019, DNA from both cases matched to 43-year-old Adan Lopez-Perez, a Mexican national who lived in Chandler in 1997, was in custody for unlawful entry into the United States.
While in custody, the suspect was required to provide a DNA sample.
On April 8, Lopez-Perez was arrested for his involvement in both sexual assaults. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on five counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual abuse, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of burglary.
