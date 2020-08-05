CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested for a Chandler sexual assault that occurred more than 25 years ago.
On November 8, 1991, a young woman was kidnapped at gunpoint and sexually assaulted at an apartment complex near Dobson and Frye roads.
The police report gives the grim details of the crime. Police say that after the suspect forced his way into the woman's apartment, he held her at gunpoint before he bound, gagged and blindfolded her. He then reportedly cut off her clothes with scissors. The police report states that the suspect then assaulted her for two hours before releasing her. Police also say he videotaped the acts.
At the time, a composite sketch was released and evidence was collected but no arrests were made.
On Wednesday, Chandler police arrested 65-year-old Gary Robert Young at his home near 40th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix. DNA linked him to the sexual assault. He was 36 years old at the time of the crime.
In the early 2000s, Chandler police sent evidence to the Arizona Department of Public Safety lab where male DNA was identified. The DNA went through the Combined DNA Index System where it did not reveal a suspect, but connected a second sexual assault case from 1992.
Chandler police were able to use investigative genetic technology which resulted in Young’s name. In July, Chandler police followed Young and were able to collect his DNA and send it to the state lab.
Young and the victim were strangers. He has been booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail for sexual assault, aggravated assault, kidnapping and burglary.