CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a woman who picked up a boy's dropped wallet at a Walmart in Chandler and left without returning it.
According to Chandler police, around 9 p.m. on December 30, a 6-year-old boy had dropped his wallet inside the Walmart near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road while shopping with his mother. Police say the wallet had $200 in it from the boy's Christmas and birthday that he was saving.
Surveillance video provided by Walmart showed a Hispanic woman, wearing a gray hooded jacket with black pants, along with a light-colored face mask, pick up the wallet. The woman, who the police are calling a suspect, is described as 5'3 to 5'5, and weighing around 150-160 pounds. Police say the woman did not return the wallet and didn't make any effort to find its owner, resulting now in a theft investigation.
Another Hispanic woman, possibly a teenager, was seen with the woman. The two left the store in a two-door black vehicle with custom rims.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman or the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 and reference report number #2020-137348.