Robert Hise is still on the run, police said.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Chandler say they have located the armed man that forced the lockdown for two schools in Chandler Thursday.

Robert Hise was found and arrested near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard. Police had been searching for him for hours.

It all started when a woman called 911 at around 12:30 p.m. and said that her husband, later identified as Robert Hise, was chasing her down the street with a gun near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard, police said.

Police say the woman is safe and not injured. 

Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. while police looked for the Hise. 

Just before 4 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, police said.

Police said they were looking for the 54-year-old just east of the junior high school, from Twelve Oaks Boulevard to Stellar Parkway and Folley Street to Earhart Way.

Hise was taken into custody without incident and is facing multiple felony charges.

 

