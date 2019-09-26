CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Chandler say they have located the armed man that forced the lockdown for two schools in Chandler Thursday.
Robert Hise was found and arrested near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard. Police had been searching for him for hours.
It all started when a woman called 911 at around 12:30 p.m. and said that her husband, later identified as Robert Hise, was chasing her down the street with a gun near McClintock Drive and Chandler Boulevard, police said.
Police say the woman is safe and not injured.
Kyrene del Pueblo Middle School and Kyrene de la Paloma Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 1:45 p.m. while police looked for the Hise.
Just before 4 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, police said.
Police said they were looking for the 54-year-old just east of the junior high school, from Twelve Oaks Boulevard to Stellar Parkway and Folley Street to Earhart Way.
@ChandlerPolice just arrested Robert Hise in the 7200 block of West Chandler Blvd. He was taken into custody without incident. He will be booked into jail on multiple felonies.— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 27, 2019
Hise was taken into custody without incident and is facing multiple felony charges.
@ChandlerPolice working an incident in the neighborhood of Kitty Hawk & Terrace. Pueblo JHS & La Paloma Elem on lockdown. Shelter-in-place if you're in the area. Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/hjhrlCRE0r— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 26, 2019