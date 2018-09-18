A Chandler police K9 will receive some extra protection while he's keeping the streets safe.
A grant from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is funding a new bullet-and stab-protective vest for the department's K9, Benzo.
The vest is sponsored by Renee Thomas of Chandler, AZ and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed."
Benzo is a 4 year Belgian Malinois and is a dual-purpose police canine who serves with patrol functions and narcotics detection. Benzo’s handler is Officer Dan Hullings who has served with the Chandler Police Department for 19 years.
The vest has not been issued to the handler yet, but it is scheduled to be delivered next month.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,100 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $5.7 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
@ChandlerPolice K9 Benzo will be receiving a protective vest through a grant sponsored by Vested Interest @VIK9s. Additional details are available at the link below:https://t.co/65u8O0jjQ2 pic.twitter.com/cXg3j8q5Pm— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 18, 2018
(1) comment
Such a waste of time and money. All to protect a....dog! Human police lives matter, and they deserve raises and more protection.
