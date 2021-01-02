CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are responding to an active scene at a park in Chandler after a shooting involving officers Saturday night.
According to Chandler police, the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Gazelle Meadows Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. Police say one subject is being treated for a gunshot wound, and that no officers are injured.
There is no current threat to the surrounding area or public, according to Chandler police.
This is the first officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County in 2021.
