CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman called police after she said her 14-year-old wire fox terrier was taken from her backyard in February.
It happened near Dobson and Knox roads on Valentine's Day.
"He's not a runner. He doesn't normally leave. He's a senior and he doesn't jump and he doesn't jump over walls or anything like that," said Karen Furgeson, Buddy's owner.
She said her husband dropped her off at work and came back less than 45 minutes later when he discovered Buddy wasn't in the fenced-in backyard.
"I'm very concerned because Buddy has seizures and medical issues and he doesn't have medicine and he is an older dog," Furgeson said.
She said Buddy is also almost blind and nearly deaf.
"He can hear food packages, but that's about it," she added.
Furgeson's backyard is blocked off by two fences, one of them being a 6-foot cinder block wall. She says there is no way Buddy could've jumped the wall, as he can barely jump on the couch at his age.
A police report says the gate was open when the Furgeson's came home. They insist it was shut, but unlocked.
Furgeson said security camera footage did not show anyone approaching her house from the front yard, and it also didn't show Buddy walking in the neighborhood or leaving the home.
She believes someone got in through the back gate and knew their routine.
"It happened within 40 minutes and I wouldn't take that kind of chance with one car in the driveway," Furgeson explained. "Everyday we leave at the same time."
Furgeson also noted a possible motive--Buddy's breed.
The wire fox terrier won Best in Show at the latest Westminster Dog Show.
"Whether someone recognized him because he had a haircut and he was looking more like a professional dog instead of the curly little guy we usually had, it's possible they may have recognized him as a valuable dog," Furgeson said.
Chandler police say the case is "inactive" due to lack of leads and no suspects.
Furgeson isn't giving up, though, and is offering a reward for whoever brings him back.
She has a plea for whoever took Buddy:
"I know you don't understand that a dog is a family member; this is my only child, I've never had children. Every dog I've ever had, I've been very close to and I wanted to be with him 'til the end of his life. This is not the way I wanted his last year of life to be. Please, please bring him home. No questions asked."
