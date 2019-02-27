CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police investigated a threat that was allegedly made against Santan Junior High School Tuesday evening.
Seth Tyler of Chandler police said officers learned that the actual text of the threat didn't mention Santan Junior High.
Investigators learned that at least one other jurisdiction was investigating a similar threat.
Tyler said that there is no threat at Santan Junior High, but parents should expect a heightened police presence at the school on Wednesday.
The principal sent the following letter to parents on Tuesday evening:
"Dear Parents and Guardians,
We are writing to inform you about a possible threat forwarded by a parent of a Santan Junior High school student that was shared on social media and brought to the attention of SJHS administration and our School Resource Officer Tuesday evening.
CUSD and SJHS have a zero tolerance policy toward any message or threat to staff and students and works cooperatively with law enforcement to pursue prosecution in these matters. Chandler Police Department is actively investigating and we will send you an update as soon as we have further information.
Sincerely,
BJ Kowalinski Principal, Santan Junior High School
Amy O'Neal Principal, Santan Elementary School"
