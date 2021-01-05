CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 6-year-old boy in Chandler is the proud owner of a new wallet after getting it stolen at Walmart thanks to some thoughtful police officers.

On Tuesday, Chandler police tweeted that three patrol teams all pitched in and donated a new wallet to the boy, including his Christmas and birthday money.

On Dec. 30, the boy dropped his wallet inside the Walmart near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road while shopping with his mother. Police say the wallet had $200 in it from the boy's Christmas and birthday that he was saving.

Surveillance video provided by Walmart showed a Hispanic woman, wearing a gray hooded jacket with black pants, along with a light-colored face mask, pick up the wallet. The woman, who the police are calling a suspect, is described as 5'3" to 5'5", and weighing around 150-160 pounds. Police say the woman did not return the wallet and didn't make any effort to find its owner, resulting in a theft investigation.

Police did not say if they were still looking for the woman or her vehicle, but anyone with information can call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130 and reference report number #2020-137348.