CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Chandler Police Department are continuing the search for 63-year-old Richard Bacon, who was reported missing on July 1.
Bacon was last heard from on June 26 and reported missing five days later.
Bacon has blue eyes, long-gray brown hair, weighs 250 pounds and suffers from schizophrenia, according to Chandler police.
Investigators are not sure if Bacon has his prescribed medication for his illness with him.
Bacon may be driving his 2018 Cadillac Escalade with plate numbers AZ#CCD5211.
His wallet and phone were found north of Gila Bend, off State Route 85 last week.
Chandler police encourage you to call 911 immediately with any information about Bacon or his whereabouts.
(2) comments
Now there's a face only the trump humpers could love! Yall should quit trolling this news site and go find him!
Looks creepy check apache junction hotels....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.