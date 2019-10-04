CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Chandler police have arrested the man who they say shot his father, mother and sister Friday night. The father died from his injuries and the mother and sister were seriously injured.
The suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Victor Morales, fled the scene but was arrested Saturday morning, according to Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, when police responded to a 911 call hangup at a home near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road.
Morales' father was found shot to death inside the home, McClimans said.
Morales' mother and sister were both transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known.
But Morales was nowhere to be found.
Police began scouring the area by air and by ground, and set up a perimeter in the neighborhood.
In a tweet, police warned people to "stay inside and out of area if possible."
McClimans said Morales was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Saturday just north of where the shooting happened.
A patrol officer in the area saw Morales in an alley, based off
of the clothing and physical description, and he was taken into custody.
The names of the victims have not been released.
On October 5, 2019 at 11:40 am Victor Morales was arrested by @ChandlerPolice in the area of Nebraska and Harrison. pic.twitter.com/ongo0OqXu0— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 5, 2019
