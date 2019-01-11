CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--A Chandler man was arrested after “touching himself” during a massage appointment, according to Chandler Police.
According to the police report, 45-year-old Matthew Coates inappropriately touched himself during a massage on Nov. 29, 2018.
The massage therapist told Chandler Police in an interview that 45-year-old Matthew Coates had contacted her through Facebook to set up a 90-minute evening appointment.
The therapist worked at the medical office during the day and her owner allowed her to do freelance massage work at night when the office was not open, according to the police report.
Coates had never received a massage from her before.
According to Chandler police, Coates talked throughout the massage but during the last thirty minutes, he asked the therapist to massage his inner thighs and she refused.
Coates made a sexual comment to the massage therapist and she told him his massage was over.
After the session, Coates paid the $90 bill and added a $50 tip.
Shortly after he left, she called Chandler police and reported the incident.
During the investigation, Chandler police helped the massage therapist set up another appointment with Coates to plan a time and date for his arrest.
On Dec. 27, 2018, Coates arrived at the appointment and Chandler police arrested Coates.
During an interview with officers, Coates admitted to inappropriately touching himself, apologized and said he would not contact the massage therapist.
He was cited and released for a single violation of public sexual indecency.
