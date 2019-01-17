CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The lineup for the 2019 Chandler Ostrich Festival has been released.
If you are a fan of Flo Rida, this is the event for you.
Flo Rida will perform on Friday, Mar. 8. The Commodores will perform on Mar. 9 and Andy Grammer will finish the weekend with his performance on Mar. 10.
Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.
The 31st Annual Ostrich Festival will be held at Tumbleweed Park at McQueen and Germann roads.
For more information on the Ostrich Festival, click here.
