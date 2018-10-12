CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - One man was killed by officers during a gunfight Friday evening in Chandler, police said.
Chandler police said they responded to a home near Warner and Alma School roads shortly before 5 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a suicidal man and encountered a man with a gun.
The suspect and two police officers fired at one another, police said.
Police said the man was shot and killed, and the officers were unharmed.
No additional information was immediately available.
