CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This Mother's Day, a Chandler mom found a mysterious card left at her door. She thinks someone delivered it to the wrong house, and now she wants to track down the mom it was supposed to go to.
Mercie Mountufar said the card definitely was not from her three young kids.
"It says, 'Love you, miss you. I hope you are doing well. Please don't forget about me. I will always love you,'" said Montufar.
[WATCH: Chandler woman tries to find recipient of mysterious Mother's Day card]
The card is signed by a son named Chris.
"Just being a mom I can’t imagine my kids feeling like, or even thinking, that I forgot about them, so that’s why I want her to read it," said Montufar. "I showed it to my husband. He was like, 'Oh, wrong door.'"
Montufar is looking for Chris and his mom online and asking her landlord for help finding them.
"Honestly, I’m a mother myself, so just reading what was said on here I can’t imagine being away from my son or daughter, like, I don’t know, it kind of was sad for me," said Montufar. "It was left on my doorstep, and I feel like almost like I’m responsible to get this to the right mother, you know?"
Montufar also has this message for Chris.
"A mother’s love is unconditional, so I just want him to know that your mother loves you, and she can’t forget about you," said Montufar. "There’s no way. As moms, we don’t forget about our kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.