CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A baby boy reportedly abducted from a Chandler park has been found dead inside his mother's apartment.
The child's mother, 19-year-old Jenna Folwell, was arrested for first-degree murder hours after the incident unfolded in Chandler.
On Wednesday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., the baby's mother called 911 and said her 4-week-old baby had been abducted from Brooks Crossing Park near Alma School and Warner roads.
The mother claimed she was in the process of putting the baby in a car seat, when someone came up behind her, put a bag over her head, and took the baby.
"We're not believing the abduction story at all," said Seth Tyler with the Chandler Police Department.
[RAW VIDEO: Police say, "We're looking at Mom as the sole suspect" in 4-week-old baby's death]
But initially, police knew they had to follow through on the reports that the little boy had been abducted. And Chandler police pulled out all the stops to find the child, going door to door and scouring nearby neighborhoods.
A short time later, officers searched the baby's mom's apartment about four miles away, near Pecos and Dobson. That apartment was unlocked. Inside, they found the baby's body.
Chandler police say they are treating this case as a death investigation.
"We are looking at mom as a suspect and we are not looking at anyone else as a suspect," said Tyler.
Storm Monroe lives at the complex and said this case hurts him even more.
“I work for CPS so you know there are so many resources. You can drop your baby off at a fire station, at a hospital. You don’t have to do that if you don’t want the child," said Monroe.
He said had he known something was wrong, he could've helped.
"If we would’ve been called, we could’ve taken the baby and provided a great home for it," said Monroe.
A view of the scene as police investigate the death of a four-week-old baby in Chandler. After a reported abduction, the baby was found dead in his mother’s apartment this afternoon #AZfamily pic.twitter.com/W5i6P9baDg— Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) October 25, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.