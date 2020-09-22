CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Chandler mom is facing half a dozen charges after police say she beat a child with an extension cord. Police arrested Latasha Victoria Sims at her home Monday, Sept. 21.
According to public court documents, a teen called the police to report her allegedly abusive mother. She said she just left the house and that Sims was still there with another child. "The reporting party specifically stated the mother had been beating the other child with an extension cord," reads the probable cause for arrest statement. Police said the girl told them the same thing had happened to her. Officers noted what they described as "healing injuries."
When officers got to the apartment, they saw a boy with "a bleeding injury to his face and what appears to be blood on this T-shirt," according to court documents. Police say the boy told them pretty much the same thing they heard from his sister.
Sims, however, had a different story. the 39-year-old "claimed an unknown subject who was not invited into the home came into the home and caused the injuries to [the boy]," the arresting officers wrote in their report.
Police say a crime scene technician took more than 140 photos of the boy's injuries, including marks on his arms, legs, and back. Those wounds "had a variety of looping patterns along with linear marks consistent with being struck by a cord repeatedly," court documents said. Officers noted about 50 such "loop mark injuries plus additional linear lines."
"It is probable that [Sims] knowingly cause these significant injuries to her children," the arresting officer wrote in court documents.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, officers spoke with the teen and her younger brother and found the white extension cord they described in Sims' bedroom. Police say the teen also told them that Sims left her, her brother, and a 1-year-old alone "for extended periods of time" while she went to work, which is nearly a 90-minute drive from the family's home.
It's not clear if the Department of Child Safety has ever had contact with Sims.
Police say Sims immediately requested a lawyer so they could not interview her. Sims is facing two counts of child abuse and disorderly conduct and three counts of neglect.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $20,000 and ordered electronic monitors is she posts it.