CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Chandler man is facing several charges after police said he shot his ex-girlfriend and a child following a break-in and then later shot at Department of Public Safety troopers.
It all started when police said Christopher West broke into his ex-girlfriend's place in the area of Alma School Road and Chandler Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Monday. West shot the woman and the child and took off before officers arrived, police say. The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
A short time later, West crashed his car on the on-ramp from Loop 101 northbound to U.S. 60 westbound. When troopers arrived, they said West wasn't at the scene. They found him in the area of Price Road and Baseline Road in Tempe. But when they tried to arrest him, West ran off, court documents said. While troopers chased him, he fired at least four rounds at them, police said. No one was hit. West was later caught about 500 feet from where he shot at the troopers, court documents said. While being arrested, he cried and asked troopers, "Did anybody get hit" and "I'm sorry," court documents said.
West was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.