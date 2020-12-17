CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler man hopes for a Christmas miracle after police said his nephew was randomly shot Sunday.
"He's not gonna have the opportunity to be there, to give the presents to his children because of what this other person has done," said Joe Perez, the uncle of Victor Navarro, who was shot multiple times. "It's just a tragedy for our entire family. This is our worst nightmare."
Chandler police said this happened Sunday when people who rented a party bus got in a fight outside Navarro's condo near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.
Officers said Navarro was sitting inside his home when he heard the fight outside. They said he went to check on the noise, and he was shot by random gunfire.
Police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Booker, a man visiting from Chicago.
"He will never be able to move from the neck down, and that is a life sentence, so I think this gentleman deserves equal justice," said Perez. "We're going to be praying for a miracle, and we're gonna be asking everyone who is watching this to pray for Victor, pray for his full recovery, and pray for our family."
Perez said the family has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for Navarro's medical bills.