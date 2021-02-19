CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Henry Perez may be more than one thousand miles away from his three girls—who live just outside of Austin with their mother. But not even a record-setting winter storm can stand in the way of him wanting to do everything he can to protect them.
"Being here and them going through that it's painful," said Perez. "They are running on what they have, just a little bit."
Perez shared pictures of what his daughters, the youngest just 5, have to do to get by.
"They got a bathtub with half a water for the toilets. They had to go outside, grab snow, boil it just to have some pure drinking water," said Perez.
Aside from the water shutdowns, the extreme cold is also disrupting the food supply.
"And they're standing in line for one to two hours just to get bare minimal items," said Perez.
This is the reality right now for so many Texans, but Perez, an army veteran, is taking action instead of standing by and watching it unfold.
"So I decided let's do something," said Perez. He took to social media, asking people to donate supplies, things like dry food, water, baby products, and firewood.
"It took off," said Perez. "Over there in Texas is just like here in Arizona; we are that tight community." Perez has teamed up with a pastor in the town of Lockhart, TX, to coordinate.
"He told me the community is excited their hopes are back up when they found out what we are doing," said Perez.
Now Perez is in need of a little more warmth to send to Texas from the Valley of the Sun. He will be hosting another supply-drive on Saturday in the parking lot of Tempe Marketplace (near the Thirsty Lion) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.