CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police said a Chandler man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for kidnapping and abusing his girlfriend between 2017 and 2018.
John Ormond, 51, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault and sexual abuse on June 6. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison Wednesday, according to a news release.
Once Ormond is released, he will face lifetime probation and have to register as a sex offender for life.
Ormond was arrested on Jan. 8, 2018 by the Chandler Police Department. Police say they responded to Ormond's home after a family member of his live-in girlfriend called to report they hadn't heard from her in weeks.
Officers arrived and found the girlfriend bound and suffering from severe injuries.
Police said further evidence showed the girlfriend had been held captive and sustained her injuries days prior to their arrival.
The injured girlfriend told police that Ormond had held her captive since Dec. 23, 2017.
Police say during her captivity, Ormond sexually and physically assaulter her repeatedly. The girlfriend said during one encounter, Ormond struck her with a wooden post across the head, which caused her to lose consciousness for three days.
She woke up with her hands tied to a bed post and her feet shackled together.
