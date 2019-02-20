CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The founder of the popular Facebook group 'Living Chandler' is facing more sexual misconduct allegations. Arizona's Family has learned Matthew Coates was arrested a second time for public sexual indecency.
We first told you about Coates' first arrest last month. A massage therapist shared her story with us, saying Coates touched himself during a massage in November of 2018.
The report from Chandler police details Coates' second arrest on Jan. 31, this time for indecent exposure.
A woman claims in April of 2018, after she had given Coates and his wife free massages to thank them for their work with the Living Chandler page, he showed up for a follow-up. He was told to lie on his chest, but when she walked in, he was on his back, exposed. She reportedly covered him and went on with the massage, later telling police she regretted not ending it.
She told police she wanted to give him the "benefit of the doubt" at the time, but after seeing the news last month of his arrest for public sexual indecency, she decided to go to the police.
The report also says Coates had been the moderator of another popular Facebook page in Edmond, Oklahoma, and that police there had investigated him for using that status to intimidate women.
We obtained the 2016 reports from Edmond Police, in which two women accuse Coates of harassment, but police say it never escalated to a crime.
Coates also filed a harassment complaint and even sued several people in Edmond for defamation, infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and invasion of privacy/public disclosure of private facts. Online records show one was settled and the rest were dismissed.
We reached out to Coates' attorney who said, "Neither I nor Mr. Coates will be making any comment regarding ongoing charges at this time."
The Living Chandler page is under new management. In a 'Frequently Asked Questions' post, the current administrators said they purchased the page from the Coateses, but won't disclose the amount they paid. They say the Coateses will not have any involvement in the page moving forward, but they did say they would not allow posts about the Coateses, saying there are other sites where people can spread gossip. We requested an interview with them Wednesday, but were told they weren't available.
Photographer and realtor Nick Flournoy started a new community page after all this happened, called "Connecting Chandler." He said he'll forge a new path in Chandler, by focusing on networking and volunteering.
"It is unfortunate what happened to him and his group and what happened to the ladies," Flournoy said. "I just hope we can move past it."
