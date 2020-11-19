CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thursday is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, and those who love Jeopardy were heartbroken to hear Alex Trebek lost his battle with cancer last week.

A Chandler man credits the game show host for saving his life.

"I found out about this whole thing by mistake," said Chuck Paulausky. "I was lucky enough to happen to turn on Jeopardy on the day he happened to do his public service announcement."

Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80 Alex Trebek, who presided over the beloved quiz show “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years with dapper charm and a touch of schoolmaster strictness, died Sunday. He was 80.

On TV, Trebek was going over early warning signs for pancreatic cancer.

"I just listened to what he had to say and was just thinking, I had been having an upper abdomen pain for a week or so and started looking at the early warning signs that he was outlining," said Paulausky.

Paulausky went to the doctor, and tests confirmed the 70-year-old had the difficult to diagnose cancer.

"I came in with stage one, which is about as low as you can get, and catching it that early is really unusual," said Paulausky.

He went through cancer treatment alongside the game show host on his TV.

"If I hadn't been paying attention, if I hadn't stumbled across Alex Trebek's recording, his public service announcement, I wouldn't be here," said Paulausky. This week, Paulausky went in for, hopefully, his last procedure.

"There's a lot of coincidences, and I'm not really sure I believe in coincidences, so I think divine intervention is probably a good way to describe it," said Paulausky.

Although Trebek lost his life to cancer, Paulausky hopes his message can save others like him.