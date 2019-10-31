CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler man has been arrested after he admitted to injuring his 3-month-old daughter.
Chandler resident Dalawn Raheem Caldwell, 26, is facing multiple charges of child abuse after he allegedly told investigators that he injured his baby daughter on several recent occasions.
Court documents indicate Caldwell had been left alone with the baby on Oct. 21 while his girlfriend, the baby's mother, went to work. When the mother came home later that day, she noticed the baby was not acting normally. Documents say, "mom noticed the baby's legs appeared to be swollen."
The next day, the baby's mother and grandmother took the 3-month-old girl to a hospital for evaluation where doctors discovered the infant had two fractured femurs, a lacerated liver, broken rib, injured mouth and throat and an injured tibia.
When questioned by police, Caldwell told investigators that he "grabbed both of the baby's legs and very forcibly shoved them into the baby's stomach two times," causing the baby to vomit, court documents said.
Court paperwork says Caldwell admitted to two other times when he injured the baby, once when he squeezed the baby hard and on another occasion when he "strangled the baby with two hands" out of frustration while burping the infant.
Caldwell, who has a history of prior arrests according to court documents, is now facing numerous counts of child abuse.