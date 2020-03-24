CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police have arrested a man who they say fired shots at an officer's vehicle early Tuesday morning.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired around midnight in a neighborhood near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.
When the first officer arrived on the scene, he took on gunfire by the suspect, 26-year-old Zachary Rhodes. Multiple rounds struck the officer's patrol vehicle and windshield. The officer was able to take cover behind his vehicle while additional officers arrived on the scene.
Rhodes continued to fire rounds as he moved around the neighborhood. A Mesa police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and was able to locate the suspect.
Chandler officers were able to set up a perimeter and the suspect was eventually taken into custody around 1 a.m. Once into custody, police found an AR-15 and another handgun, which he used to fire at officers and in the air. Once inside Rhode's apartment, which was in the same area as the incident, they found loaded rifle magazines.
Police estimate Rhodes fired around 100 rounds from the AR-15 and the handgun. No officers fired a round from their weapons and there were no major injuries reported to any officers or neighbors. One officer sustained a minor arm injury, possible from shrapnel from fired rounds.
Rhodes was booked into 4th Avenue Jail on seven counts of attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All seven victims are chandler police officers. He has an extensive criminal history that includes criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.