CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Chandler will vote on a regulation in response to the passing of Proposition 207, which legalizes marijuana in the state of Arizona.

On Dec. 7, the Chandler City Council will vote on an ordinance prohibiting recreational marijuana retail sales and marijuana testing facilities.

Ordinance No. 4949 states the following: Proposition 207 allows current nonprofit medical dispensaries in the state to become “dual licensees,” meaning they will be permitted to sell marijuana to medical marijuana cardholders for medical purposes and to non-cardholders for recreational purposes. Because there is a medical dispensary already operating within Chandler, the City Council would not be able to prohibit all sales of recreational marijuana.

Maricopa County Attorney will dismiss all pending marijuana possession charges In a statement Monday, the MCAO said that it will begin implementing the will of the voters "immediately."

While the City cannot prevent recreational marijuana sale and consumption in Chandler, the proposed Ordinance No. 4949 takes reasonable steps to limit sales activity in Chandler, as the law permits, by prohibiting any recreational marijuana retail sales that are not operating as a dual licensee and by prohibiting the operation of a testing facility.

The ordinance would also prohibit using recreational marijuana on City property. Regardless of whether the ordinance passes, Chandler residents would be able to use marijuana for personal consumption.

The Town of Gilbert passed a similar ordinance unanimously during a council meeting in October.