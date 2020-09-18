CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly accident in Chandler is under investigation this afternoon.
Chandler police says their officers are investigating an accident near the intersection of South Price Road and West Queen Creek Road.
One person involved was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, says police. Their identity has not been released.
Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.
Northbound Price Road is closed at Queen Creek Road. Traffic restrictions are in place in all directions for an extended amount of time. Use Dobson Road as an alternate route.