CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- What began with a hotel guest refusing to check out ended in his arrest on fraud and forgery charges.
On Wednesday, Jan. 30, the San Marcos Hotel contacted the Chandler Police Department to report a guest who was refusing to leave past his checkout time.
When officers arrived, they contacted 29-year-old Austin Holmberg in the hotel parking lot. Holmberg was walking toward a rental car "he claimed to be in control over, but not rented under his name."
Police say Holmberg initially identified himself to the officer under the name Daniel Santiago Rendon and gave a date of birth to suggest he was 24 years old.
During the investigation, officers took an inventory of the rental car, a black Chevrolet Suburban with a California license plate.
Upon doing so, officers located printing devices, laptop computers, and a ledger containing other people’s identities. Inside the Suburban, officers also discovered blank hotel card stock used for re-encoding credit cards and 19 different identifications with names other than Austin Holmberg, in various forms including credit cards and state-issued IDs.
Holmberg was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of fraudulent Sschemes, one count of forgery (possession of a forged instrument,) one count of unlawful possession of a scanning device, and one count of forgery (possession with intent to defraud.)
EXTRA EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT!Civil dispute leads @ChandlerPolice to major fraud case. Click on the link for the full story: https://t.co/okmB3MWE35 pic.twitter.com/WSdd9LYfZR— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) February 6, 2019
