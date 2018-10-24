Chandler firefighters rescue tiny kitten

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A tiny kitten had a big adventure Wednesday. But all's well that ends well, thanks to the Chandler Fire Department.
One of the department's newest firefighters, Blake Kemp, made his first rescue! The department described the rescue on its Facebook page.
It was this tiny kitten that got stuck between two walls.
The crew of Engine 282 "B" shift was able to safely remove the kitten from her tight spot.
The kitten, just a few weeks old, was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic to be evaluated, but she is expected to be just fine.
Way to go Captain Pete Waz, Engineer Chad Goswick, and Firefighters Jim Spengler and Blake Kemp for helping Chandler residents both big and small.
The crew of Engine 282 "B" shift was able to safely remove a kitten that was stuck between two walls. Way to go Captain Pete Waz, Engineer Chad Goswick, and Firefighters Jim Spengler and Blake Kemp for helping our Chandler residents big, small, or just a little hairier! pic.twitter.com/t0lLdIq8BD— ChandlerFire (@ChandlerFire) October 24, 2018
